Tyler Neill is appointed board president of The Speedy Foundation

Tyler Neill has been appointed board president for the Speedy Foundation.

Neill, an attorney in Boise, co-founded The Speedy Foundation. He was close friend of Jeret “Speedy” Peterson, the three-time Olympian for whom the foundation was named.

Neill graduated from College of Idaho in 2004 with degrees in politics & economics and history, and received his law degree from the University of Idaho College of Law in 2007. He received an MS in education/sport psychology from University of Idaho in 2008. Prior to working as an attorney, Tyler was the head women’s tennis coach and associate director of compliance for the University of Idaho. He served as president of The Speedy Foundation board from July 2011 to March 2015.

The foundation is a nonprofit organization created in 2011 with the mission of preventing suicide, promoting conversations to end stigma, and supporting mental health education. The Speedy Foundation raises funds for, and collaborates with, other advocacy groups.