Boise Angel Alliance is seeking investors for new fund (access required)

By: Benton Alexander Smith October 3, 2016 0

A new angel fund that will provide early-stage capital to Idaho companies is looking for investors. The Boise Angel Alliance is selling $50,000 memberships to up to 40 Idaho investors for the Gem State Angel fund. The alliance's largest fund to date is $1.3 million, said Mark Roberts, interim chairman of the Gem State Angel Fund. Members ...

About Benton Alexander Smith

Benton Alexander Smith is a reporter for the Idaho Business Review, covering the Idaho Legislature, new business, technology and financial services.

