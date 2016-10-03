Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A new angel fund that will provide early-stage capital to Idaho companies is looking for investors. The Boise Angel Alliance is selling $50,000 memberships to up to 40 Idaho investors for the Gem State Angel fund. The alliance's largest fund to date is $1.3 million, said Mark Roberts, interim chairman of the Gem State Angel Fund. Members ...