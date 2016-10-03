Quantcast
Contrary to trends, Idaho Falls removes five stoplights (access required)

Contrary to trends, Idaho Falls removes five stoplights (access required)

By: Teya Vitu October 3, 2016 0

Idaho Falls has started removing four traffic lights in its downtown and a fifth in a shopping district in an effort to better coordinate stoplights and improve safety, according to the city engineer. Stoplights are being removed on Broadway at Lindsey Boulevard just west of the Snake River and Broadway at Shoup Avenue. Yellowstone  Avenue stoplights ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

