Idaho Falls has started removing four traffic lights in its downtown and a fifth in a shopping district in an effort to better coordinate stoplights and improve safety, according to the city engineer. Stoplights are being removed on Broadway at Lindsey Boulevard just west of the Snake River and Broadway at Shoup Avenue. Yellowstone Avenue stoplights ...