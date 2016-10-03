Quantcast
Idaho STEM employment projected to grow three times faster than nation's

By: Benton Alexander Smith October 3, 2016 0

Idaho has an opportunity to increase its jobs in science, mathematics, technology and engineering about three times faster than the rest of the country, but only if it can attract the needed workforce. The number of jobs in Idaho is expected to grow annually by 1.8 percent through 2024, which is more than twice as fast ...

