Matt Naumann joins Cushman & Wakefield Commerce in Boise

Matt Naumann has joined the investment services team at the Cushman & Wakefield Commerce Boise office as an associate broker.

Naumann will join Rhonda Garland and Dave Winder in advising and representing buyers and sellers on commercial real estate investment opportunities throughout Idaho. Naumann was previously with the Cushman & Wakefield Commerce Las Vegas office. He owns and operates his own business, providing fundraising opportunities to high schools, youth sports and other athletic organizations.

Naumann has a bachelor’s degree and an MBA from Boise State University.