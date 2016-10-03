Students win scholarships from D.L. Evans Bank

D.L. Evans Bank awarded $250.00 scholarships to several students recently.

Ines Arredondo and Christina Grubaugh, both recent graduates of Notus High School, each won a scholarship. Arredondo will attend College of Idaho and Grubaugh will attend College of Western Idaho.

Every year, D.L. Evans Bank awards scholarships to Idaho State University, Boise State University, College of Idaho, College of Southern Idaho, University of Idaho, College of Western Idaho, and Treasure Valley Community College.

Jose Rubi, Kimberly Sanchez, and Alexis Chafin, all graduates of Glenns Ferry High School, also won scholarships. Rubi will attend University of Idaho, and Chafin and Sanchez the College of Southern Idaho. Evando Vega, a graduate of Minico High School, and Karley Juarez of Weiser High School will also attend College of Southern Idaho.

Morgan Root, a graduate of Parma High School, won a scholarship to the University of Idaho. Rachel Benites, a graduate of Murtaugh High Schol, won a scholarship to the College of Southern Idaho.