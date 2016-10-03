YouTube personality Shay Carl buys ski resort in Idaho

Shay Butler, known as Shay Carl to his 4.8 million followers on YouTube, and his wife Collette bought the ski area Sept. 29 from a group of investors who had owned it for 30 years.

Shay Butler told the Idaho State Journal that they want to keep the “local, family-like vibe” of resort where he first learned to ski in elementary school. The 36-year-old Pocatello native said they also want to hear from the community about what should happen on the mountain.

The U.S. Forest Service, which owns the land where the ski resort is located, has also approved a new 40-year lease for the ski area to use the land.

Butler and his partners founded Maker Studios, a multi-channel network of online video content. Walt Disney Co. acquired it in 2014 for $500 million.