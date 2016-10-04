Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Architects turn to virtual reality to show clients design options (access required)

Architects turn to virtual reality to show clients design options (access required)

By: Beverly Corbell October 4, 2016 0

A virtual reality experience is out of this world. With a unique headset strapped on and a controller in hand, a viewer can walk into a virtual apartment, and check out furniture, plants, carpet, art and décor. Of course, a grid pops up on the screen if the viewer is about to walk into a wall ...

About Beverly Corbell

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534