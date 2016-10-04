Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



A virtual reality experience is out of this world. With a unique headset strapped on and a controller in hand, a viewer can walk into a virtual apartment, and check out furniture, plants, carpet, art and décor. Of course, a grid pops up on the screen if the viewer is about to walk into a wall ...