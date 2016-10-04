Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Syracuse, N.Y.-based Aspen Dental Management Inc. is investing about $1.2 million to construct dental buildings for four independent practices in Idaho Falls, Nampa, Pocatello and Lewiston. Aspen Dental provides a brand name and non-clinical business support services – including real estate – to independently owned and operated dental practices. Aspen, which is involved with at least 565 ...