Aspen Dental is building dental offices across Idaho (access required)

By: Teya Vitu October 4, 2016 0

Syracuse, N.Y.-based Aspen Dental Management Inc. is investing about $1.2 million to construct dental buildings for four independent practices in Idaho Falls, Nampa, Pocatello and Lewiston. Aspen Dental provides a brand name and non-clinical business support services – including real estate – to independently owned and operated dental practices. Aspen, which is involved with at least 565 ...

