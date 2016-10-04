Attorney Deborah Ferguson joins board of Advocates for the West

Deborah Ferguson has joined the board of directors for Advocates for the West.

Ferguson is an attorney with more than 30 years of civil litigation experience in federal environmental and civil rights cases. After serving as an assistant United States Attorney for 20 years, concentrating in the environmental arena, she founded Ferguson Durham, PLLC in Boise. Since then, she has led the successful constitutional challenge to Idaho’s same sex marriage ban, and served as co-counsel with Advocates for The West in two recent victories in north central Idaho against the U.S. Forest Service.

Most recently, she worked with ACLU of Idaho to win a settlement in a case against the Idaho State Police for suspending an art gallery’s liquor license when undercover officers determined that a burlesque performance violated an archaic Idaho law.

Ferguson has held several leadership positions with the Idaho State Bar, serving as president in 2011.