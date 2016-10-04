Clements Concrete to buy Low’s Ready Mix

Clements Concrete has entered an agreement to buy Low’s Ready Mix of Boise.

Clements, of Boise, acquired C & A Paving Co. in August. Starting in January, the three will begin operating as Sunroc Corp., the Orem, Utah-based parent company, Clyde Companies, said in a prepared statement. Clyde Companies does business as Clements Concrete in Idaho.

Clements has about 200 employees in Boise and Low’s Ready Mix has about 70.

Richard Frisby, operations manager for Low’s Ready Mix, will continue his position with Clements Concrete, the company said.

The 60-year-old Low’s Ready Mix is a concrete, grout & fill, and aggregate supplier.