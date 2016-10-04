EKC Construction hires project manager, estimator

Cody Wassard and Paul Haas have joined EKC Construction.

Wassard is a project manager. He has 10 years of construction experience working with crews in the field and overseeing projects. Most recently he worked for Patrick Millwork Inc., where he managed residential finish and custom stair projects. He received a BBA in finance from Northern Arizona University.

Haas joins EKC as an estimator. He spent several years as a commercial and residential construction manager. For nearly a decade, he worked in the log and timber framed home industry as a production drafter, residential designer, on-site technical adviser, national sales director, estimator, marketer, dealer manager, trade show coordinator and independent drafter. He holds a BS in forest products in wood construction and design from University of Idaho and a BS in construction management from Boise State University.