Laurel Sayer named Midas Gold Idaho CEO

Laurel Sayer has been named president and CEO of Midas Gold Idaho, Inc. The company is exploring the potential to mine for gold, antimony and silver at the historic Stibnite Mining District in central Idaho. Sayer has served on Midas Gold’s board of directors since 2014. She will step down from the board to take on her new role.

Most recently, Sayer worked as the executive director of the Idaho Coalition of Land Trusts, a group dedicated to advancing private land conservation in the state. She also spent more than two decades working on policy matters with Idaho Rep. Mike Simpson and Sen. Mike Crapo, with an emphasis on natural resource issues.



Michael Bogert, an attorney for Parsons Behle & Latimer and former counselor to U.S. Interior Secretary Dirk Kempthorne, will replace Sayer on the board of Midas Gold Corp.