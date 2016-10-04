Quantcast
Preference for ‘aging in place’ slows nursing home construction (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher October 4, 2016 0

While hospital construction is proceeding apace, that’s less true for nursing homes, primarily because of a preference toward assisted living facilities that enable senior citizens to age in place. “There’s very, very few new nursing homes being built,” due to the proliferation of assisted living facilities, said Brent Brocksome, who has owned and operated nursing homes ...

