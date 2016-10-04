Quantcast
Self-driving cars to usher in new age for personal injury lawyers

By: Pat Murphy October 4, 2016 0

While self-driving vehicles may eventually spell the end of auto accident cases as the staple of a personal injury attorney’s practice, experts see ample room for litigation between now and the time the technology becomes widespread and perfected. One lawyer who can conceive of the possibility that those entering the personal injury field today just might ...

