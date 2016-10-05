Quantcast
2 families look for changes in law after losing cabins in state auction

2 families look for changes in law after losing cabins in state auction

By: Benton Alexander Smith October 5, 2016 0

Two Idaho families are researching their legal options after they lost their cabins at the latest Payette Lake state land auction August 19. The Idaho Land Board gave the Idaho Department of Lands the power to sell the land it owns at Priest and Payette lakes in 2010. According to the state constitution, the only method the ...

About Benton Alexander Smith

Benton Alexander Smith is a reporter for the Idaho Business Review, covering the Idaho Legislature, new business, technology and financial services.

