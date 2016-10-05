Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Two Idaho families are researching their legal options after they lost their cabins at the latest Payette Lake state land auction August 19. The Idaho Land Board gave the Idaho Department of Lands the power to sell the land it owns at Priest and Payette lakes in 2010. According to the state constitution, the only method the ...