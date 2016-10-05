Quantcast
Canyon Retirement Community brings independent, assisted living, memory care to Twin Falls

By: Teya Vitu October 5, 2016 0

TanaBell Health Services expects a Dec.1 opening for its Canyons Retirement Community in Twin Falls. The 88-bed community will be the first for Pocatello-based TanaBell to offer independent living, assisted living and memory care beds and also the first in Twin Falls to offer all three residential levels on one campus, said Jessica Smith, TanaBell’s marketing ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

