Dan Anderson promoted to vice president, strategy and planning at St. Luke's

Dan Anderson promoted to vice president, strategy and planning at St. Luke’s

By: IBR Staff October 5, 2016 0

Dan AndersonDan Anderson has been promoted to vice president, strategy and planning at St. Luke’s Health System.

Anderson started with St. Luke’s as an administrative fellow in 2012. One year later, he was promoted to become the first director for strategy and planning. His new title reflects his role as the executive responsible for driving and executing the health system’s strategy development process, and for monitoring external and internal environmental factors that have an impact on the system.

Prior to working at St. Luke’s, Anderson was a revenue cycle management consultant with Stockamp. He went on serve as a performance services consultant with Huron Consulting Group. While in graduate school, Anderson did an internship with Premera Blue Cross in their Corporate Strategic Development Group and the following year was an intern for Kaiser Permanente Northwest Foundation as a performance improvement internal consultant.

Anderson received an MBA and master of health services administration from the University of Washington.

