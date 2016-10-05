Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

The new Kuna City Hall opened Oct. 4 after a whirlwind renovation of the former Creekside Steakhouse to serve as the new home of municipal government. The city of Kuna bought the Creekside building for $800,000. The sale closed July 13 and the $210,000 renovation work started July 16. The project was funded with tax income ...