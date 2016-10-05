Quantcast
Kuna opens a new city hall in a former steakhouse

By: Teya Vitu October 5, 2016 0

The new Kuna City Hall opened Oct. 4 after a whirlwind renovation of the former Creekside Steakhouse to serve as the new home of municipal government. The city of Kuna bought the Creekside building for $800,000. The sale closed July 13 and the $210,000 renovation work started July 16. The project was funded with tax income ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

