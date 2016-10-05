Quantcast
Home / News / Business News / Meridian company fined $77,000 following worker deaths

Meridian company fined $77,000 following worker deaths

By: The Associated Press October 5, 2016 0

Federal safety authorities have fined a southwest Idaho company $77,000 following the deaths of two workers in a trench collapse in Boise.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration on Oct. 4 issued the fines to Meridian-based Hard Rock Construction.

Thirty-six-year-old Bert Smith and 26-year-old Ernesto Saucedo died when the trench collapsed on May 3 while they worked to install a sewer line.

Federal officials say the company failed to put in safety measures and didn’t instruct the employees on methods to eliminate cave-in hazards.

The company declined to comment Oct. 4.

 

