Home / News / Construction / Boise tops country in construction job gains; builders struggle to fill jobs (access required)

By: Teya Vitu October 6, 2016 0

The Boise metro recorded the No. 1 percentage gain in construction jobs in July and August among the nation’s 358 metropolitan areas. Ada and Canyon counties increased the local construction worker count by 24 percent from August to August or 4,500 new jobs – a 7 percentage point margin over second place Orlando, Fla., and 10 ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

