Longdrop Cider will open store on Capital Boulevard

The Boise-based Longdrop Cider is opening its first tasting room in October.

Longdrop is opening a 900-square-foot tasting room at 603 W. Capital Blvd. in Boise.

The cider producer began shipping its products in March 2015. It sells ciders to about 100 bars, restaurants and grocery stores in Idaho, Oregon and Washington and plans to increase production next year.

Longdrop used an SBA loan to purchase some of the equipment for the cider

company, but has otherwise been funded by its founders Carol Crosswhite, an underwriter at the insurance company Swiss Re, and her husband Chris Blanchard, president of Longdrop.

The company is considering seeking investors to help scale the company further and to hire sales people around the Pacific Northwest.

Longdrop gets the juice for its cider from apples it presses at Henggeler’s Packing House in Fruitland and from juice it imports from Washington.