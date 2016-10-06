Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



The shared co-working space for entrepreneurs in Dowtown Boise, Trailhead, is about to double in size. Trailhead opened in Boise in April 2015 in order to help incubate startups and to build a culture of entrepreneurship. Today, Trailhead has more than 300 members, 50 companies and a need for more space. Trailhead is opening a second location ...