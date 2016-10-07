Angie Mazuran is new asset services director

Angie Mazuran has joined Coldwell Banker Commercial Advisors in Utah as the new director of asset services, overseeing asset service operations in Utah and Idaho.

Before joining CBC Advisors, Mazuran spent 12 years at Cushman & Wakefield/Commerce. Most recently, as senior vice president and regional director of property services, Mazuran was responsible for more than 8 million square feet of office, retail and industrial space in Utah, Idaho and Washington. Mazuran began her real estate career with JLL, managing properties throughout the Salt Lake City market.

CBC Advisors has more than 500 professionals in 30 offices nationwide.