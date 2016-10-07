Bessie Katsilometes retires from ISU-Meridian Health Science Center

Bessie Katsilometes, Ph.D., retired Sept. 16 from Idaho State University after 30 years of service, most recently as associate vice president of university programs at the ISU-Meridian Health Science Center.

She was instrumental in the construction and development of the Meridian campus, which opened in 2009 and now offers more than two dozen graduate, undergraduate and doctoral programs in the health professions.

As associate vice president, Katsilometes was in charge of the daily operations of the Meridian campus, which serves more than 1,000 students and working professionals. She also oversaw the construction and design of the L.S. and Aline W. Skaggs Anatomy and Physiology Laboratories, which opened in fall 2015.

Katsilometes has held numerous positions at ISU, including leadership posts in community outreach, enrollment planning, recruitment, student services, fundraising and academic administration.

Katsilometes holds a bachelor’s degree in social work and a master’s degree in public administration from ISU. In 2010, she earned a Ph.D. in humanities with a concentration in transformative studies from San Francisco’s California Institute of Integral Studies.

ISU School of Nursing Dean Miki Goodwin, Ph.D., will serve as interim associate vice president of health sciences in Meridian pending a national search for Katsilometes’ replacement.