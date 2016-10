Brad Wills of Wills Inc. Land Development has been appointed interim executive director of Southern Idaho Economic D evelopment Organization, or SIEDO.

Wills is a former SIEDO board member and board member of Business Plus. He’ll serve in the temporary position for about 90 days until a new SIEDO executive director is hired.

Wills was instrumental in the formation of Twin Fall Futures, a group of business leaders focused on land development for future Twin Falls growth.