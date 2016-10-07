Community placemaking effort helps transform downtown Meridian

The City of Meridian and Idaho Smart Growth unveiled the newly transformed Idaho Avenue in downtown Meridian on Sept. 9. The project was made possible in part by a placemaking grant from Boise Regional Realtors and the National Association of Realtors.

Placemaking reshapes a public space to be more welcoming, functional and attractive to people and activity – enhancing the community overall. Idaho Smart Growth worked with Project for Public Spaces and various community organizations, local officials, and business leaders to select the Idaho Avenue location and complete the three-year pilot project. For more information about this project, see the Idaho Smart Growth Placemaking Report.