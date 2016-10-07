Community placemaking effort helps transform downtown Meridian

Quantcast
By: IBR Staff October 7, 2016 0

Boise Regional Realtors President Carey Farmer (far left) and BRR CEO Breanna Vanstrom (second from left) join Meridian Mayor Tammy de Weerd (with scissors), partners and other officials at the Idaho Avenue Placemaking Project ribbon cutting ceremony. Photo courtesy of Boise Regional Realtors.

The City of Meridian and Idaho Smart Growth unveiled the newly transformed Idaho Avenue in downtown Meridian on Sept. 9. The project was made possible in part by a placemaking grant from Boise Regional Realtors and the National Association of Realtors.

Placemaking reshapes a public space to be more welcoming, functional and attractive to people and activity – enhancing the community overall. Idaho Smart Growth worked with Project for Public Spaces and various community organizations, local officials, and business leaders to select the Idaho Avenue location and complete the three-year pilot project. For more information about this project, see the Idaho Smart Growth Placemaking Report.

 

 

