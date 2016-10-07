Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

The rapid pace of technological innovation will reshape the legal profession in the coming decade, an expert in computer artificial intelligence said at a recent conference on the future of the industry. Michael Mills, co-founder and chief strategy officer of Neota Logic, an AI software platform, pointed to a study that analyzed lawyers’ time records and ...