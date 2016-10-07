Daly & Vachek work with ICL, Ridge to Rivers staff on trail maintenance in Boise foothills
By: IBR Staff
October 7, 2016
1:30 pm Fri, October 7, 2016
Idaho Business Review
Daly & Vachek members pictured include Raleigh Vachek, financial advisor (center, kneeling); Lisa Sievers, financial consultant (standing, third from right); Mark Daly, financial advisor (orange hat, center) and Brandon Jones, registered client associate (standing, seventh from left). Photo courtesy of Daly & Vachek.
Daly & Vachek Investment Consulting Group of Wells Fargo Advisors recently worked with the Idaho Conservation League for a trail maintenance event in the Boise Foothills on Sept. 17.
Under direction from Ridge to Rivers staff, members of the ICL and Daly & Vachek staff and clients closed the Ussery Trail off Hill Road so it can re-seed and regenerate over the next several years.