Daly & Vachek work with ICL, Ridge to Rivers staff on trail maintenance in Boise foothills

Daly & Vachek work with ICL, Ridge to Rivers staff on trail maintenance in Boise foothills

By: IBR Staff October 7, 2016 0

Daly & Vachek Investment Consulting Group of Wells Fargo Advisors members pictured include Raleigh Vachek, financial advisor (center, kneeling); Lisa Sievers, financial consultant (standing, third from right); Mark Daly, financial advisor (orange hat, center) and Brandon Jones, registered client associate (standing, seventh from left). Photo courtesy of Daly & Vachek.

Daly & Vachek members pictured include Raleigh Vachek, financial advisor (center, kneeling); Lisa Sievers, financial consultant (standing, third from right); Mark Daly, financial advisor (orange hat, center) and Brandon Jones, registered client associate (standing, seventh from left). Photo courtesy of Daly & Vachek.

Daly & Vachek Investment Consulting Group of Wells Fargo Advisors recently worked with the Idaho Conservation League for a trail maintenance event in the Boise Foothills on Sept. 17.

Under direction from Ridge to Rivers staff, members of the ICL and Daly & Vachek staff and clients closed the Ussery Trail off Hill Road so it can re-seed and regenerate over the next several years.

 

