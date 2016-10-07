Idaho Nonprofit Center recognizes excellence across the state
By: IBR Staff
October 7, 2016
12:54 pm Fri, October 7, 2016
Idaho Business Review
Pictured (front row; l-r) are representatives from Idaho Falls Arts Council; Garden City Library; Snake River Animal Shelter; Idaho FFA Foundation; Empower Humanity INC.; Hunger Coalition and Ride for Joy. (back row; l-r) representatives from NeighborWorks Boise; Metro Meals on Wheels; CATCH INC.; Snaker River Community Clinic; Empower Humanity INC.; Community Food Basket; Amy Little, Executive Director of Idaho Nonprofit Center. Not Pictured are representatives from Gritman Medical Center; Selkirk Outdoor Leadership and Education; Salmon River Senior Citizen INC.; Panhandle Alliance for Education; Hospice of Eastern Idaho; Cassia County Historical MuseumPhoto courtesy of the Idaho Nonprofit Center.
The Idaho Nonprofit Center hosted the 2016 Idaho Nonprofit Excellence Awards on Sept. 22 at Boise State University. The awards spotlight the thousands of nonprofit organizations across Idaho that make a difference.
The event was sponsored by HD Insurance and the emcee for the evening was Roland Beres of Channel 6 (KIVI) and 9 (KNIN).