Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / People / Idaho State University pharmacy researcher awarded NIH grant to study deadly bacteria

Idaho State University pharmacy researcher awarded NIH grant to study deadly bacteria

By: IBR Staff October 7, 2016 0

Kirk HevenerThe National Institutes of Health has awarded Idaho State University assistant professor Kirk Hevener $415,000 to study the deadly intestinal bacteria Clostridium difficile.

C. difficile—as it’s commonly known—is a stubborn, antibiotic-resistant bacteria, said Hevener, an assistant professor of biomedical and pharmaceutical sciences at the Idaho State University-Meridian Health Science Center.

The New England Journal of Medicine reports that C. difficile afflicted 500,000 Americans and caused 29,000 deaths in 2011—with most cases occurring in hospitals, nursing homes or community health care settings.

The NIH’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease awarded Hevener the exploratory grant June 25. Hevener’s research team includes ISU-Meridian graduate students, a microbiologist from Texas A&M University and a chemist from University of Hawaii.

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534