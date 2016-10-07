Jodi Chilson joins TVEP as data strategy manager

Jodi Chilson has joined Treasure Valley Education Partnership as data strategy manager. Chilson coordinates the overall data and analysis needs for TVEP and acts as a liaison between TVEP and its data partners.

From 2003-2016, Jodi worked in higher education as an educator and later as the coordinator of theses and dissertations at Boise State University. In these capacities, she worked to enhance the educational experience of all students, working specifically to help in the writing needs and support of the students, faculty and staff with whom she worked.

She is now completing a doctoral degree. She has an MFA in creative writing and a BA in English literature from Boise State University.