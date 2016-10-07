Quantcast
Nonprofits prepare for new reporting requirements (access required)

Nonprofits prepare for new reporting requirements (access required)

By: Benton Alexander Smith October 7, 2016 0

Nonprofits are preparing for new and more detailed financial reporting rules. The Financial Accounting Standards Board issued the new financial reporting rules for nonprofits in August. Many Idaho organizations have only recently started to adjust. “Because the implementation of these rules is a ways out, we have been working on other things such as preparing for the ...

About Benton Alexander Smith

Benton Alexander Smith is a reporter for the Idaho Business Review, covering the Idaho Legislature, new business, technology and financial services.

