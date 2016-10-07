October declared Domestic Violence Awareness Month in Ada County
October 7, 2016
Pictured here (l-r) are Ada County Commissioner Dave Case, Ada County Sheriff Stephen Bartlett, Ada County Prosecuting Attorney Jan Bennetts, WCA Executive Director Bea Black, Ada County Paramedics Director Darby Weston and his staff, Boise Mayor Dave Bieter, Star Mayor Chad Bell, Eagle Mayor Stan Ridgeway, Kuna Mayor Joe Stear, Kuna Police Chief Justin Dusseau, Garden City Mayor John Evans, Garden City Police Chief Rick Allen, WCA staff and volunteers, Renee Miller, Ada County Paramedic and domestic violence survivor, St, Alphonsus Regional Medical Center staff. Photo courtesy of Ada County.
The Ada County Commissioners and surrounding city mayors worked with the Women’s and Children’s Alliance, the Ada County Paramedics and FACES + Foundation to proclaim October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.