PARK(ing) Day observed in downtown Boise

PARK(ing) Day observed in downtown Boise

By: IBR Staff October 7, 2016 0

Here, Erin Bennett (left), government relations director at the American Heart Association, showed up for work Sept. 16 at the Idaho Walk Bike Alliance’s parklet that with the alliance’s Robyn Hayes (center) and executive director Cynthia Gibson  set up for the international PARK(ing) Day, where parking spaces are converted for other uses. The PARK(ing) Day parklet was set up on Eighth Street in front of Bittercreek Alehouse/Red Feather Lounge. Photo by Teya Vitu.

Here, Erin Bennett (left), government relations director at the American Heart Association, showed up for work Sept. 16 at the Idaho Walk Bike Alliance’s parklet that the alliance’s Robyn Hayes (center) and executive director Cynthia Gibson set up. Photo by Teya Vitu.

PARK(ing) Day, an open-source global event to convert parking places into temporary public places, or “parklets”,  was observed on Sept. 16 in downtown Boise. The goal is to show the importance of parks and open spaces in urban areas.

The PARK(ing) Day parklets were set up on Eighth Street in front of Bittercreek Alehouse and Red Feather Lounge.

Here, Christine Bedard, Uber’s local city coordinator for Idaho, set up a parklet on Eighth Street in front of Bittercreek Alehouse/Red Feather Lounge on Sept. 16 to take part in the international PARK(ing) Day, where parking spaces are converted for other uses to imaging how less space can be devoted to parking. Photo by Teya Vitu

Christine Bedard (pictured), Uber’s local city coordinator for Idaho, set up a parklet on Eighth Street. Photo by Teya Vitu.

 

