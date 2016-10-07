PARK(ing) Day observed in downtown Boise
By: IBR Staff
October 7, 2016
12:56 pm Fri, October 7, 2016
Idaho Business Review
Here, Erin Bennett (left), government relations director at the American Heart Association, showed up for work Sept. 16 at the Idaho Walk Bike Alliance’s parklet that the alliance’s Robyn Hayes (center) and executive director Cynthia Gibson set up. Photo by Teya Vitu.
PARK(ing) Day, an open-source global event to convert parking places into temporary public places, or “parklets”, was observed on Sept. 16 in downtown Boise. The goal is to show the importance of parks and open spaces in urban areas.
The PARK(ing) Day parklets were set up on Eighth Street in front of Bittercreek Alehouse and Red Feather Lounge.
Christine Bedard (pictured), Uber’s local city coordinator for Idaho, set up a parklet on Eighth Street. Photo by Teya Vitu.