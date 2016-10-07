United Dairymen of Idaho expands health and wellness, communications teams

April Bruns, Calla Chapin, and Greg Kreller recently joined United Dairymen of Idaho.

Bruns is a health and wellness manager for the Idaho Dairy Council based in Twin Falls who serves the Magic Valley and Eastern Idaho. Chapin and Kreller work in the organization’s Meridian headquarters as an IDC wellness coordinator and integrated communications manager, respectively.

Bruns and Chapin will serve as vital links supporting nutrition science and research to educators, school food service professionals, and health professionals.

A registered dietitian nutritionist and licensed dietitian, Bruns spent the last 15 years working as a consulting dietitian with doctors, companies, and hospitals in the Magic Valley, as well as the Idaho Dairy Council. She also has worked as a clinical dietitian at Magic Valley Regional Medical Center in Twin Falls. Brunsl graduated from Washington State University with a BS in food science and human nutrition and completed her dietetic residency at Madigan Army base in Tacoma, Wash. She is a member of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics and the Idaho Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.

Chapin earned a bachelor’s degree in family and consumer sciences from the University of Idaho in May. She has worked for and interned at the Idaho Food Bank and interned at the University of Idaho’s Canyon County Extension as a

4-H Healthy Living intern. Chapin also earned her ServSafe Certification and food safety permit from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

In addition to promoting the state’s dairy industry through events and publicity, Kreller will manage the organization’s website and social media presence. An accomplished Web editor and award-winning journalist with nearly two decades of newsgathering experience, Kreller most recently worked as multimedia editor at the Idaho Press-Tribune in Nampa following several years as a staff photographer. He also served as photo editor at The Taos News in New Mexico. He earned a BA in photo communications from Texas Tech University and obtained a mobile and social media certificate from Poynter New University.