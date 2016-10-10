Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / A word with Michael Satz, executive officer in southwestern Idaho for the University of Idaho (access required)

A word with Michael Satz, executive officer in southwestern Idaho for the University of Idaho (access required)

By: Anne Wallace Allen October 10, 2016 0

Michael Satz is the executive officer for the University of Idaho in southwestern Idaho, responsible for overseeing an array of university programs between the Oregon border and Burley. Satz has a BA in history and political science from Southern Methodist University in Dallas and a law degree from the University of Michigan Law School, and he’s ...

About Anne Wallace Allen

Anne Wallace Allen is the editor of the Idaho Business Review.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534