Andrew Mentzer hired to lead Valley County Economic Development Council

Andrew Mentzer has been hired as the executive director of the Valley County Economic Development Council.

Mentzer founded Boise’s first international traveler’s hostel, and managed the Idaho Global Entrepreneurial Mission (IGEM) for the Idaho Department of Commerce. He has also worked as an account manager for Stoltz Marketing Group and was most recently the statewide operations manager for the Idaho STAR Motorcycle Safety Program.

He holds a BS in political science, master’s certification in community & regional planning, and master of public administration from Boise State University.