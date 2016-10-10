I have ended up spending some time on the road over the last few weeks, and putting out the Idaho Business Review from other newsrooms. One, in Boston, is our sister publication Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly; another, the Greenfield Recorder in western Mass, is a place I know from my years at the Associated Press nearby.

Both interludes provided a valuable glimpse of what other news editors are doing to keep their papers relevant. Events, of course, have become a staple of the newspaper business, especially for publications that specialize in business and law. Newspapers, with their subject matter expertise, can do a great job of providing useful networking events for their subscribers.

IBR has for many years provided a strong networking component with its awards events. In the last five years or so, it has also transformed its Breakfast Series into a popular place for industry leaders to get together to learn from each other and trade ideas.

And this month, we’re embarking on a new information series: Meet the Newsroom, an event we’ll be putting on regularly starting Oct. 19 at the downtown Boise business incubator Trailhead.

We have put these events on before, but never as part of a regularly scheduled series. The purpose is to introduce our four-person newsroom and explain what we do, to talk about the purpose of the IBR, to explain ways that readers can get involved, and to learn from our readers what kind of information and events are most useful to them.

I often tell people that the IBR’s mission is to help our readers, who are largely business owners and managers, do their work more effectively and productively. Explaining that doesn’t always satisfy readers who have questions about how we choose which stories to write, and how to get a story about their own work into the paper.

So, at the Trailhead series, we hope to answer a lot of the questions that we’re regularly asked when we talk to readers and the public. We’ll talk about press releases (please don’t send them every day), and how PR people can be helpful in getting information out (have a knowledgeable person on hand who can answer follow-up questions). We’ll let you know whom to contact for which stories (get to know the reporters so you can call or email them directly) and how to get to know us (have coffee or lunch with one of us, or set up a time to come by the office).

We’ll briefly explain what kind of information you can find on our website (news stories and analysis, opinion pieces, brief reporter biographies, reports from past Breakfast Series events, award event photos, and more) and who owns IBR (a large media company called Gatehouse Media that is located in Fairport, N.Y.). And we’ll answer the frequent question about who tells us what to write (Nobody. Just us.).

The Trailhead series is just one of many ways we connect with our readers. We hold small focus groups with industry leaders, and we attend other organizations’ networking events. To bring IBR stories and analysis to more people, we’ve started a partnership with KTVB-TV so you can see one of us talking about business every Friday afternoon. The most important goal of all this is to learn what information is most valuable. If we’re not learning from our readers, we’re not moving ahead.

We surveyed readers late last year and now we know a lot more about who you are. You’re 50 percent female (a big change from the last survey, in 2010, when only 40 percent of our readers were female) and you are pretty evenly distributed through many of Idaho’s largest industries, including state government. Our website analytics tell us which stories readers tend to open and through which social media channels they arrive at our site.

But the only way we can continue learning is by talking to you for real. So please keep an eye out on our website, on Facebook and Twitter and LinkedIn, and through our regular print paper to see what we’re up to. In this age of virtual reality, it’s becoming clearer all the time that some of the best ideas come out of the regular conversations we have when we actually meet.

Anne Wallace Allen is the editor of the Idaho Business Review.