A 104-acre off-the-grid Sagle estate that was previously listed at $11.5 million was sold at auction for $1.98 million in August.

The property includes a 7,000-square-foot, six-bedroom house with five bathrooms, a horse barn, a two-bedroom guest house, organic gardens, and an independent solar energy system that provides all the energy used by the buildings. The home sits at the end of a mile-long driveway.

The home was sold by the Florida-based Concierge Auctions.