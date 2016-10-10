Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Commentary / Supervising attorneys: Learn to address recurring issues among staff, associates (access required)

Supervising attorneys: Learn to address recurring issues among staff, associates (access required)

By: Shawn Healy October 10, 2016 0

One of the most challenging things that a manager is tasked with is intervening with staff members to correct certain behavior. Whether this is in the form of edits via a red pen, constructive criticism in a formal review, or everyday feedback about job performance, frequently a supervisor’s intervention falls short because the underlying ingredients ...

About Shawn Healy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534