Four new associates join Holland & Hart’s Boise Office

Holland & Hart has hired four new associates at the firm’s Boise office.

Amani Floyd advises clients in export control and trade sanctions defense and compliance and helps clients navigate the shifting landscape of global anti-corruption compliance and enforcement. Prior to joining Holland & Hart, Floyd was with Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hamptons LLP in Los Angeles. She received a B.A. from Vanderbilt University, M.A. from the University of Mississippi, and J.D. from the University of Southern California Gould School of Law. Floyd is admitted to practice in California.

Yudong Kim is a patent attorney and engineer who focuses on IP protection for clients with complex technology and processes. He has particular experience in the semiconductor technology industry, having worked for more than two decades at Intel Corporation as a process R&D engineer and manager. Kim received a B.S. in electrical engineering from Korea University, M.S. in electrical engineering from the University of Wisconsin, and Ph.D. in electrical engineering from Duke University. He received his J.D. from Santa Clara University School of Law.



Matthew Montgomery counsels electronics and computer-related clients on IP matters pertaining to drafting and prosecuting patent applications. He assists clients through the patent application process and applies his interest in technology advancements to guide clients through patent approvals. Montgomery is a registered patent attorney with a background in mechanical engineering. Prior to joining Holland & Hart, he practiced with Buchanan Nipper LLC. He received a B.S. in mechanical engineering from the University of Idaho and J.D. from the University of Idaho College of Law.

Grace Witsil assists companies on a broad range of commercial transactions from entity formation, financing, and governance, through complex mergers and acquisitions, as well as in general business matters. In addition, she handles matters involving stock and membership interest transfers, indemnification, nondisclosure, and commercial and residential

leases. Before joining Holland & Hart, Witsil was an associate in the Charlotte, S.C. office of Winstead PC. She received a B.A. from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and J.D. from the University of Texas School of Law.

