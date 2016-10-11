Quantcast
Karen Baker joins Museum of Idaho as executive director

By: IBR Staff October 11, 2016 0

Karen Baker has joined the Museum of Idaho as executive director. Kimberly A. Lee has been named director of grants and Carrie Anderson Athay has taken over the curator position at the Idaho Falls museum.

Under Claire Smith, the exiting curator, the museum has been awarded $950,000 in grants over the last two years. Lee is the museum’s first permanent grantwriter.

The museum showcases three different exhibitions each year alongside permanent Idaho displays and has an average of 100,000 visitors per year.

