Home / News / Construction / Largest Valley Country Store is under construction in Jerome (access required)

By: Teya Vitu October 11, 2016 0

Jerome-based Valley Wide Cooperative is building its largest Valley Country Store convenience store and fueling center at the entrance of Crossroads Point Business Center, just north of the Interstate 84 exit for Twin Falls. Valley Wide started construction on the 5.5-acre travel center in March and expects to open its 11,000-square-foot convenience store in February, said ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

