Native Grill & Wings, an Arizona-based family-friendly sports bar/restaurant chain, will open its first Idaho eatery Oct. 31 on Marketplace Boulevard in Nampa with a second Native Grill expected to open by March at North Pointe on State Street in Boise. The Native Grill in Nampa will be the eighth restaurant Brad Williams has opened in ...