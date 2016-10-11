Pioneer Crossing groundbreaking in downtown Boise

The Sept. 22 groundbreaking for the Gardner Co.’s Pioneer Crossing garage at 11th and Front streets involved some 30 helmets and shovels with dignitaries from Boise, Idaho Falls and Salt Lake City including Gardner executive Christian Gardner (third from left) and Ball Ventures Chief Executive Cortney Liddiard and founder Allen Ball (fourth and fifth from left). Ball Ventures is partnering with Gardner Co. to build a 150-room Hilton Garden Inn hotel at Pioneer Crossing.

