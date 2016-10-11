Pioneer Crossing groundbreaking in downtown Boise
By: Erika Sather-Smith
October 11, 2016
5:00 am Tue, October 11, 2016
Idaho Business Review
Photo by Teya Vitu
The Sept. 22 groundbreaking for the Gardner Co.’s Pioneer Crossing garage at 11th and Front streets involved some 30 helmets and shovels with dignitaries from Boise, Idaho Falls and Salt Lake City including Gardner executive Christian Gardner (third from left) and Ball Ventures Chief Executive Cortney Liddiard and founder Allen Ball (fourth and fifth from left). Ball Ventures is partnering with Gardner Co. to build a 150-room Hilton Garden Inn hotel at Pioneer Crossing.
Jenny Liddiard and Kari Campos from Ball Ventures in Idaho Falls attended the groundbreaking Sept. 22 for the Pioneer Crossing garage at 11th and Front streets. Ball Ventures is a partner with Gardner Company for the 150-room Hilton Garden Inn hotel that will be built at Pioneer Crossing. Photo by Teya Vitu.
Logan Bingham of Headwaters Construction and Weston Arnell attended the Sept. 22 ground breaking for the 644-space Pioneer Crossing garage at 11th and Front streets. Photo by Teya Vitu.