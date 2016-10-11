Quantcast
Shoshone-Bannock Tribes will replace its casino (access required)

By: Teya Vitu October 11, 2016 0

The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes will attach a 72,984-square-foot casino to the 156-room, five-story Shoshone-Bannock Hotel & Event Center that opened in 2012. Budget limitations five years ago forced the tribe to open the existing Fort Hall Casino in a neighboring bingo hall built in the 1990s. The $35 million casino construction starting later in October is the second ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

