Business lobby endorses Dem opponent over N. Idaho lawmaker

Idaho’s pro-business lobby said Republican state Rep. Heather Scott has one of the worst voting records on supporting commerce and has decided to throw its support behind her Democratic opponent.

Kate McAlister is the only non-incumbent the Idaho Association of Commerce and Industry has endorsed during this year’s general election.

Zach Hauge, political director for the influential lobbying arm, said McAlister has a history of supporting commerce because she is currently the president of the chamber of commerce in Sandpoint.

Scott, who is running for her second term, has been praised by the far right groups for voting no on most bills and opposing refugee resettlement in Idaho. Her northern Idaho legislative district swings overwhelmingly Republican.

Scott didn’t return calls asking for comment.