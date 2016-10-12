Courtney Mitchell of Associated Insurance wins national award
By: IBR Staff
October 12, 2016
1:47 pm Wed, October 12, 2016
Idaho Business Review
Pictured here (l-r) are Theresa Scott, The National Alliance; Courtney Mitchell; and JoAnn Clarke, The National Alliance. Photo courtesy of Associated Insurance Services.
Courtney Mitchell of Associated Insurance Services in Boise has been named Idaho’s Outstanding Customer Service Representative of the year by The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research of Austin, Texas. She accepted the award at a ceremony in Boise on September 28.