The Idaho Botanical Garden celebrated its new entrance garden with a ribbon-cutting on Sept. 20. In attendance were representatives from Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce, as well as supporters of the entrance garden Franz Witte, Silver Creek Supply, Monrovia Growers, Jeff Hartmann Designs, Jensen-Belts, Bark Blowers Inc., and Skagit Gardens. Dawson Taylor Coffee Roasters provided the coffee.

